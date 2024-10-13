In a historic feat, SpaceX on Sunday launched Starship rocket on its boldest test flight yet, catching the returning booster back at the pad with mechanical arms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Space X brought the first-stage booster back to land at the pad from which it had soared.

“The tower has caught the rocket!!" Musk said via X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, NASA Chief Bill Nelson congratulated Space X on the launch of the Starship rocket and booster catch.

“Congratulations to @SpaceX on its successful booster catch and fifth Starship flight test today!" Nelson wrote on X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 400-foot (approximately 121-metre) rocket blasted off from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The previous four flights were damaged at various stages. The most successful flight was in June.

Nelson mentioned NASA's Artemis Mission, the lunar exploration program currently being tested to discover the South Polar region of Moon.

“As we prepare to go back to the Moon under #Artemis, continued testing will prepare us for the bold missions that lie ahead -- including to the South Pole region of the Moon and then on to Mars," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SpaceX program is essential for the Artemis Mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon. NASA has contracted with SpaceX to develop their Starship HLS for use on Artemis III and Artemis IV.

Elon Musk thanked the NASA Chief through a comment under his post.

“Thank you, sir! Looking forward to serving NASA in returning humanity to the Moon," Musk commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reaction Several social media users gave mixed responses to the NASA Chief's congratulatory message.

Some appreciated Elon Musk's achievement, whereas some criticised the current Democratic government for not acknowledging his efforts.

“Amazing achievement for Humanity ! Elon Musk is making life multiplanetary!" wrote one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user called out the government and said, “I hope you can ask the Administration and your former colleages in Congress to look into the obstruction of SpaceX by the California Coastal Commission."

“Everyone can see this as a clear abuse of government power against a private American business. Today's demonstration by @SpaceX represented the best of America. Petty dictators wielding power to destroy them represent the worst," the X user added.

“There will be so many people at NASA (including many previous skeptics) so excited that SpaceX will grant them capabilities on the moon and Mars so much greater than had been previously imagined," said one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You might want to remind @POTUS and @KamalaHarris of these facts, as so far they have ignored all of SpaceX’s achievements," commented another user.