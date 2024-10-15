Historic NASA mission to Jupiter moon blasts off
SummaryAfter a 1.8 billion-mile journey, the uncrewed spacecraft is expected to settle into orbit around Jupiter in 2030, in an endeavor to find out if the moon, Europa, is habitable.
A historic mission to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa has blasted off, marking the beginning of a decadelong endeavor to find out whether the moon is habitable.
