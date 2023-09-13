Historically Black Colleges Land $124 Million Donation to Boost Enrollment, Graduation Rates
Melissa Korn ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 13 Sep 2023
SummaryThe donation from Blue Meridian Partners will support recruitment, technology and student advising.
A philanthropic group whose funders include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and MacKenzie Scott is giving $124 million to historically Black colleges and universities, aiming to shore up—and ultimately expand—the financially strapped schools.
