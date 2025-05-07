‘Hit hard, hit smart,’ Shashi Tharoor lauds govt and armed forces for Operation Sindoor, calls it ‘act of self defence’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has appreciated the Indian government and the armed forces' targeted military strikes on nine locations of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Tharoor wrote, “A set of calibrated, calculated, precise strikes against terror targets. Exactly what I had advocated last week: hit hard, hit smart. I applaud the government and stand solidly with our armed forces."

He further stated that India has made its point clear and acted in self-defence.

“At the same time we have behaved in a manner that would not justify further expansion of the conflict. We have made our point and acted in self-defence. Time for all concerned to act wisely to prevent uncontrolled escalation,” Tharoor wrote.

Rahul Gandhi praises Armed Forces Apart from Shashi Tharoor, other Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikaarjun Kharge, also supported the armed forces.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

Mallikarjun Kharge on the need for national unity Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised on national unity and said that the party supports the Armed Forces and the government.

“India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage,” Kharge wrote on X.

He further added, “Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us.”