A 4-year-old boy from Ahmedabad has been diagnosed with human metapneumovirus, bringing the total number of HMPV cases in Gujarat to eight, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The child, a resident of the Gota area, is receiving treatment at a trust-run hospital and is in stable condition, according to Bhavin Solanki, the medical officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The boy was admitted to SGVP Hospital on January 28 with a fever and cough. A test was conducted to diagnose his condition the same day. The test results later confirmed his infection with HMPV, noting that the patient had no recent history of foreign travel.

“Prior to this case, Ahmedabad city had recorded six cases of HMPV. Of these, three patients belonged to other places but were admitted to hospitals here. All six patients were discharged following full recovery,” the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation medical officer said.

So far, eight cases of HMPV have been recorded in Gujarat, including seven in Ahmedabad and one in Sabarkantha district.

Discovered in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It is marked by cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

Meanwhile, the two senior citizens who tested positive for the human metapneumovirus in Jaipur are now in stable condition.