Gujarat reported another case of HMPV or human metapneumovirus infection in Ahmedabad city on Thursday, January 9, after an 80-year-old man tested positive for the respiratory virus. This is the first case in India where an elderly has been found infected with HMPV.

The patient is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital and he does not have any travel history abroad, a statement issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.

The 80-year-old man was hospitalised on Wednesday, January 8, after displaying symptoms resembling those of HMPV infection. Tests confirmed that he was positive for HMPV. His condition is said to be stable.

This is the second case of HMPV Gujarat has reported since the virus was detected in the country. The first case in Gujarat was detected on January 6 when a two-month old boy from Rajasthan was found infected. He was discharged after undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, a suspected case was reported in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district. The blood sample of the patient - an eight-year-old boy, who is currently on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Himmatnagar - has been sent to a government hospital for confirmation, the officials said.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

WHAT DID WHO SAY ON HMPV? The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday issued a statement on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) as it wrecks havoc in China with several other countries, too, reporting a number of cases.

In a statement, Margaret Harris of the WHO said, “Human metapneumovirus, hMPV is not a new virus”, adding that it generally spreads in winter and spring.

“It is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring. It usually causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold,” the top body said.