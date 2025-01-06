HMPV virus cases in India: With India reporting five cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and an outbreak in China, #Lockdown began trending on social media. Many users drew parallels to the 2019-2020 period when early Covid-19 cases emerged in China, ultimately leading to a global pandemic that disrupted economies worldwide and killed lakhs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has so far registered five cases of HMPV – two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad and two in Chennai. Addressing the HMPV scare in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought to assuage fears, asserting that there was no need to worry and the Central government was well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory viral disease.

As #Lockdown began trending, social media users shared humorous takes on how people might react to news of a virus spreading in the country. Referring to the 2020 lockdown incident when people came out onto their balconies to bang plates and spoons, one user on X quipped that it was time to buy plates and spoons again.

The user said, “Please buy a Plate and Spoon it will be useful for upcoming #Lockdown due to #chinavirues called as #HMPV. Be take cautions and stop travelling if possible.."

One said, "Is history repeating itself…Both are almost same 2020 and 2025."

What is HMPV? HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

How does HMPV spread? HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.