The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation amid rising Human MetaPneumoVirus (HMPV)-linked cases in China. Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, and other state governments have issued guidelines to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to HMPV and other respiratory viruses.

Meanwhile, an eight-month-old baby was detected with HMPV virus in Bengaluru, India Today reported citing health officials. Symptoms of infection due to HMPV bear striking similarities with that of COVID-19. Check guidelines issued by different state governments in the wake of the HMPV scare in China.

Delhi instructs officials to keep track of cases, and implement strict isolation measures Delhi health authorities issued a set of health guidelines on Sunday to ensure better preparedness for potential health challenges related to HMPV and other respiratory viruses.

In its advisory, the government has instructed hospitals, medical professionals and other stakeholders to ensure better surveillance, prevention, and isolation of virus cases. These advisories were issued after Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of IDSP on Sunday.

The hospitals have been instructed to report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases through the IHIP Portal. Medical professionals have been urged to implement strict isolation protocols. Strict documentation of SARI cases, accurate monitoring, and proper treatment were also mentioned in the advisory.

HMPV in India: As first case has been detected in India. Should we worry?

Kerala, Telangana closely monitoring situation Kerala and Telangana governments asked people not to panic amid reports of an HMPV outbreak in China. In a Facebook post, Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged people, especially pregnant women, children, and senior citizens, to take extra precautions and wear masks to avoid infections.

"We are monitoring the situation in China. If an outbreak is detected that has the potential to spread to other areas, we can check its spread very quickly," she said.

Telangana's Director of Public Health, B Ravinder Nayak, said in a statement that no case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been reported in the state so far.

The Telangana Public Health Department has urged citizens to follow certain Dos and Don'ts and said there is no cause for alarm regarding the HMPV reports. The department is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Health at the Centre.

HMPV in India: No need to panic, says Andhra Pradesh govt Dr K Padmavathi, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, urged people not to panic due to reported surge in HMPV cases in China on Sunday. The minister assured people that the Andhra Pradesh government is closely monitoring the situation and is vigilant for any developments.

“By following simple precautions, and staying informed, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from HMPV,” Dr Padmavathi said in a press release on Sunday.

HMPV in India: Maharashtra intensifies surveillance Amid the risk of HMPV cases in India, Maharashtra has intensified its surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI).