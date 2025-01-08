HMPV is NOT new: WHO clarifies on 'seasonal spread' as China sees surge in cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a statement on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) as it continues to wreck havoc in China with several other countries, too, reporting a number of cases. In a statement, Margaret Harris of the WHO said, “Human metapneumovirus, hMPV is not a new virus", adding that it generally spreads in winter and spring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Terming it a seasonal virus, the WHO said the HMPV was first identified in 2001 and has been in the human population for a long time. “It is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring. It usually causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold," the health body said.

Speaking about the HMPV spread in China, which has even been overwhelmed with crowded hospitals with the rising number of HMPV cases, the WHO said, "There has been a rise in the number of common respiratory infections in the country and this is entirely expected during the winter."