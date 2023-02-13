Google's Pune office received a hoax call this Monday morning stating there is a bomb in the office premises. The company's Pune city office was briefly put on the alert after the call.

The call later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday. As per a PTI report, the man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there.

"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.

After being alerted, Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out extensive searches, he said.

"The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended. He allegedly made the call in an inebriated condition," the official said. Further investigation is on into the incident, he added.

(This is a developing story)