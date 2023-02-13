Hoax bomb alert in Google’s Pune office, caller arrested
- The call later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday. As per a PTI report, the man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there.
Google's Pune office received a hoax call this Monday morning stating there is a bomb in the office premises. The company's Pune city office was briefly put on the alert after the call.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×