Banks will remain closed for 3 days in the current week of March as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. If you have some bank-related work and are planning to visit your nearest branch, should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list . A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the respective banks.

Here's a list of bank holidays in states on account of Holi celebrations:

March 7 (Tuesday) - Holi/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra - Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Srinagar, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Srinagar, Telangana and Jharkhand

March 8 (Wednesday) - Holi 2nd Day/Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day - Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh

March 9 (Thursday) - Holi - Bihar

With Holi 2023 just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun. There is a feeling of enthusiasm among Indians, as they are preparing to play the auspicious festival of colours with their friends and family.

Holi will be observed on 7 and 8 March. The ritual for Holi involves lighting up a bonfire one day before Holi as it signifies the victory of 'good over evil'. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima full moon day in the month of Falgun.