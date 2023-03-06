Holi 2023 bank holiday: Banks to remain closed for next 3 days in these cities. Full list here1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- Holi 2023 bank holiday: If you have some bank-related work and are planning to visit your nearest branch, should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list
Banks will remain closed for 3 days in the current week of March as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. If you have some bank-related work and are planning to visit your nearest branch, should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list. A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the respective banks.
