Holi 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend Holi wishes to the nation
- Holi 2023: India, being a diverse land of cultures and traditions, celebrates Holi with cheer across the nation.
Holi 2023: The festival of colour is here. It celebrates liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. India, being a diverse land of cultures and traditions, celebrates Holi with cheer across the nation. The festival of Holi that celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity, heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.
Before celebrating Holi with full joy and fervour, large number of devotees visit Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to offer prayers.
Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion Holi Mohalla.
The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated Holi — the festival of colors — this past week
Home Minister Amit Shah on 8 March has sent hearty greetings to the countrymen on Holi. In a tweet, he wrote, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Holi, the festival of colour, enthusiasm, joy and gaiety. May this festival of happiness infuse new energy in all of your lives"
