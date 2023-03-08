Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Holi 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend Holi wishes to the nation

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:57 AM IST Livemint
Hindu priests use colour smoke guns to celebrate Holi at a temple premises in Salangpur, in Gujarat

  • Holi 2023: India, being a diverse land of cultures and traditions, celebrates Holi with cheer across the nation.

Holi 2023: The festival of colour is here. It celebrates liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. India, being a diverse land of cultures and traditions, celebrates Holi with cheer across the nation. The festival of Holi that celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity, heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

08 Mar 2023, 08:57 AM IST Watch: Holi fever in Vrindavan

Before celebrating Holi with full joy and fervour, large number of devotees visit Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to offer prayers. 

08 Mar 2023, 08:08 AM IST Holi Mohalla 2023: Devotees take holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offer prayers at Golden Temple

Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion Holi Mohalla.

08 Mar 2023, 07:57 AM IST Top WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones on Holi 2023:

May the canvas of your life be filled with the colours of love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi

This Holi, let your family be filled with success, joy, prosperity and let evil never come anywhere nearby

Bright gulaal, playful pichkaris, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are what makes the perfect Holi. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful and safe Holi!

Just like Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also be filled with goodness.

Over a glass of thandaai and a platter of lip-smacking dishes, may you celebrate Holi with a lot of happiness.

08 Mar 2023, 07:56 AM IST Watch: Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan celebrate Holi

The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated Holi — the festival of colors — this past week

08 Mar 2023, 07:52 AM IST Home Minister Amit Shah sends hearty greetings to citizens on Holi

Home Minister Amit Shah on 8 March has sent hearty greetings to the countrymen on Holi. In a tweet, he wrote, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Holi, the festival of colour, enthusiasm, joy and gaiety. May this festival of happiness infuse new energy in all of your lives"

