Holi also known as the “festival of colours", is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals celebrated in India and across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 25 while Holika Dahan is celebrated a day ahead, i.e., on March 24. During Holika Dahan , a bonfire is lit to symbolize the victory of good over evil, commemorating the legend of Prahlad and Holika from Hindu mythology. People gather around the bonfire, offer prayers, sing hymns, and perform rituals to seek blessings and protection from negative energies. Holika Dahan is celebrated with enthusiasm and joy across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The next day which is

View Full Image On the occasion of Holi, 'Ganwar Maar' dance ritual was performed at Phagun Madai in Dantewada

View Full Image 'Phoolon Wali Holi' being celebrated at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Huge number of devotees gathered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple today to play ‘Phoolon wali’ Holi. The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan also hosts Phoolwali Holi.

The Singaporean embassy in the national capital also extended its greetings for Holi, wishing that the festival would bring peace and joy to all. It also shared mesmerising pictures of Holi celebrations in one of India's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites, Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh. A post on the official X handle of the Singaporean embassy in India posted, “Happy Holi Everyone! May this #FestivalOfColors bring peace & joy to all! - HC Wong :Braj Ki #Holi Celebrations 2024, Barsana Uttar Pradesh, by First Sec Sean Lim."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his greetings to fellow citizens of Uttarakhand ahead of Holi. He wished the people as they geared up to ring in the festival of colours, CM Dhami also described Holi as a celebration of love, brotherhood, and harmony.

According to an official release, the chief minister said Holi in Uttarakhand has a unique identity in itself, as people, both young and old, ring in the festival with unbridled joy as they smear each other in the colours of celebration.

View Full Image Uttarakhand CM celebrates Holi at his official residence in Dehradun. The CM also played Dafli while singing Holi songs.

View Full Image Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was to celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel in Siachen, the world's highest battleground, however, due to inclement weather, he marked the festival of colours in Leh instead.

View Full Image Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares pictures of the idol of Ramlalla and the devotees at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This is the first #Holi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

A large number of devotees also floated to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to celebrate the festival of colours. This year holds special significance as it marks the first Holi celebration at the new temple dedicated to Lord Ram. The chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das said that a special and grand celebration was organized for Lord Ram, with unique colored powders and a variety of traditional sweets being offered as part of the festivities.

View Full Image People throng markets ahead of Holi celebration. PM Narendra Modi masks and water guns become the centre of attraction.

View Full Image People sing, dance and throw colors at each other on a street lit by floodlights mounted on a vehicle, ahead of Holi, the festival of colors, in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo)

View Full Image Students celebrating with colours during Holi Milan function at Patna Women's College in Patna, Bihar on Saturday 23

View Full Image Students take part in Holi festivities in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

View Full Image Bank employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow on March 23. (AP Photo)

View Full Image Flower petals being showered on Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) during the Holi Milan program, at Raj Bhavan, in Dehradun on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

View Full Image Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin takes part in the Holi festival celebrations of the Indian community, in Bangkok on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

View Full Image Kullu: People celebrate with colours ahead of the festival of Holi, in Kullu, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_23_2024_000172A) (PTI)

