Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / Holi 2024: From phoolon wali to Ganwar dance ritual; see how India is celebrating the festival of colours
BackBack

Holi 2024: From phoolon wali to Ganwar dance ritual; see how India is celebrating the festival of colours

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated in India and beyond. Devotees played 'Phoolon wali' Holi at temples. Singaporean embassy shared Holi pictures from Barsana. Pokhara celebrated Holi with an Odissi dance event.

Revellers daubed in coloured powder take part in Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on March 23, 2024. (Photo by AFP)Premium
Revellers daubed in coloured powder take part in Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on March 23, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Holi also known as the “festival of colours", is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals celebrated in India and across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 25 while Holika Dahan is celebrated a day ahead, i.e., on March 24. During Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit to symbolize the victory of good over evil, commemorating the legend of Prahlad and Holika from Hindu mythology. People gather around the bonfire, offer prayers, sing hymns, and perform rituals to seek blessings and protection from negative energies. Holika Dahan is celebrated with enthusiasm and joy across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The next day which is 

Also Read: Happy Choti Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, images, gifs to share on Holika Dahan

Check pictures here

 

On the occasion of Holi, 'Ganwar Maar' dance ritual was performed at Phagun Madai in Dantewada
View Full Image
On the occasion of Holi, 'Ganwar Maar' dance ritual was performed at Phagun Madai in Dantewada
'Phoolon Wali Holi' being celebrated at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
View Full Image
'Phoolon Wali Holi' being celebrated at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Huge number of devotees gathered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple today to play ‘Phoolon wali’ Holi. The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan also hosts Phoolwali Holi.

Also Read: Chandra Grahan 2024: Here's how to catch glimpse of lunar eclipse today

The Singaporean embassy in the national capital also extended its greetings for Holi, wishing that the festival would bring peace and joy to all. It also shared mesmerising pictures of Holi celebrations in one of India's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites, Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh. A post on the official X handle of the Singaporean embassy in India posted, “Happy Holi Everyone! May this #FestivalOfColors bring peace & joy to all! - HC Wong :Braj Ki #Holi Celebrations 2024, Barsana Uttar Pradesh, by First Sec Sean Lim."

Also Read: Holika Dahan 2024: Do's and Don'ts to observe tradition with reverence, responsiblity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his greetings to fellow citizens of Uttarakhand ahead of Holi. He wished the people as they geared up to ring in the festival of colours, CM Dhami also described Holi as a celebration of love, brotherhood, and harmony.

According to an official release, the chief minister said Holi in Uttarakhand has a unique identity in itself, as people, both young and old, ring in the festival with unbridled joy as they smear each other in the colours of celebration.

Uttarakhand CM celebrates Holi at his official residence in Dehradun. The CM also played Dafli while singing Holi songs.
View Full Image
Uttarakhand CM celebrates Holi at his official residence in Dehradun. The CM also played Dafli while singing Holi songs.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station.
View Full Image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was to celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel in Siachen, the world's highest battleground, however, due to inclement weather, he marked the festival of colours in Leh instead.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares pictures of the idol of Ramlalla and the devotees at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This is the first #Holi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
View Full Image
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares pictures of the idol of Ramlalla and the devotees at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This is the first #Holi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

A large number of devotees also floated to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to celebrate the festival of colours. This year holds special significance as it marks the first Holi celebration at the new temple dedicated to Lord Ram. The chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das said that a special and grand celebration was organized for Lord Ram, with unique colored powders and a variety of traditional sweets being offered as part of the festivities.

People throng markets ahead of Holi celebration. PM Narendra Modi masks and water guns become the centre of attraction.
View Full Image
People throng markets ahead of Holi celebration. PM Narendra Modi masks and water guns become the centre of attraction.
People sing, dance and throw colors at each other on a street lit by floodlights mounted on a vehicle, ahead of Holi, the festival of colors, in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo)
View Full Image
People sing, dance and throw colors at each other on a street lit by floodlights mounted on a vehicle, ahead of Holi, the festival of colors, in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo)
Students celebrating with colours during Holi Milan function at Patna Women's College in Patna, Bihar on Saturday 23
View Full Image
Students celebrating with colours during Holi Milan function at Patna Women's College in Patna, Bihar on Saturday 23
Students take part in Holi festivities in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
View Full Image
Students take part in Holi festivities in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Bank employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow on March 23. (AP Photo)
View Full Image
Bank employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow on March 23. (AP Photo)
Flower petals being showered on Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) during the Holi Milan program, at Raj Bhavan, in Dehradun on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
View Full Image
Flower petals being showered on Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) during the Holi Milan program, at Raj Bhavan, in Dehradun on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin takes part in the Holi festival celebrations of the Indian community, in Bangkok on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
View Full Image
Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin takes part in the Holi festival celebrations of the Indian community, in Bangkok on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Kullu: People celebrate with colours ahead of the festival of Holi, in Kullu, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_23_2024_000172A)
View Full Image
Kullu: People celebrate with colours ahead of the festival of Holi, in Kullu, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_23_2024_000172A) (PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Mar 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App