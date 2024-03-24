Holi 2024: From phoolon wali to Ganwar dance ritual; see how India is celebrating the festival of colours
Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated in India and beyond. Devotees played 'Phoolon wali' Holi at temples. Singaporean embassy shared Holi pictures from Barsana. Pokhara celebrated Holi with an Odissi dance event.
Holi also known as the “festival of colours", is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals celebrated in India and across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 25 while Holika Dahan is celebrated a day ahead, i.e., on March 24. During Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit to symbolize the victory of good over evil, commemorating the legend of Prahlad and Holika from Hindu mythology. People gather around the bonfire, offer prayers, sing hymns, and perform rituals to seek blessings and protection from negative energies. Holika Dahan is celebrated with enthusiasm and joy across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The next day which is