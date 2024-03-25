'Many happy Holi wishes...' : From PM Modi, Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh, all extend warm wishes to countrymen
PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and many others conveyed their greetings to the countrymen on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone's life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to express his greetings on the occasion of the festival of colours, Holi that is being celebrated by Indians all over the world on Monday, March 25.
