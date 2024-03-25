Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated on Monday, March 25 as people from all over the country are participating in the festivities with enthusiasm, pomp and fervour.

Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated today on Monday, March 25 as people from all over the country participate in the festivities with enthusiasm, pomp and fervour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's take a look at how the festival is being celebrated across the country.

Visuals of Holi celebrations from Radha Vallabh Temple in UP's Vrindavan shows large crowd flocking the streets and celebrating the day with colours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals of Holi celebrations from Chennai's Sowcarpet show people taking to streets and celebrating the day with colours.

In Rajasthan, Dhulandi festival is being celebrated on the occasion of Holi. It is organised by Tourism Department and is celebrated at Jaipur Khasa Kothi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Punjab's Amritsar, BSF Jawans could be seen dancing and celebrating Holi at the Khasa Headquarters.

In Assam's Dibrugarh, Shyam devotees played Holi with flowers in a special Prabhat Pheri. A devotee Mahavir Toshniwal told newswire ANI, “I extend my best wishes to all the people of the country. This is the sixth year we have been organizing this. We play Holi with flowers and Itra."

In West Bengal's Kolkata, visuals showed people applying colours to each other on the occasion of Holi.

In Jadavpur, Trinamool Congress leader Sayoni Ghosh celebrated the festival with locals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In visuals from Haryana, Agricultural Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar could be seen celebrating the festival with locals in Yamunanagar.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Holi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Holi 'Bhasma Aarti' took place.

Meanwhile, actor Sanjay Mishra on Sunday participated in the 'Herbal Holi' celebration in Bhubaneswar. "Herbal Holi is a good thing, it is an organic future. We should avoid chemicals while playing Holi. So, it is a good practice in that direction," ANI quoted Sanjay Mishra as saying.

In Maharashtra's Mumbai, visuals showed people celebrating the festival at Juhu beach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Pune, children could be seen playing with colours as they celebrated the festival of Holi.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda shared a number of pictures where the family was seen taking part in Holika Dahan celebrations.

Navya Nanda's post read, "Holika Dahan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhishek Bachchan's post on Instagram with some pictures read, "May the Holika burn all evil away. Happy Holi!"

In the National Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police is stationed with special teams across major road intersections to keep a check on drunk driving and red-light jumping on Holi.

Deputy Commissioner of New Delhi Traffic Police, Prashant Gautam said the police made elaborate arrangements so that the festival of colours is celebrated safely and peacefully. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the New Delhi range, they have deployed around 400 traffic police personnel at 61 traffic points and around 40 joint pickets with local police. Besides regulating the traffic, the focus will be on drunken driving, triple riding, without helmet and without seat belt driving," PTI quoted Prashant Gautam as saying.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!