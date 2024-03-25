Holi 2024: It is important to keep in mind to keep our gadgets, smartphones and devices safe during Holi just as we take precautions against skin rashes and hair discolouration.

It's advisable to avoid carrying your devices altogether during Holi celebrations, even if they are insured. However, if you must take them along, here are a few precautions listed below to consider to keep them waterproof.

Carry waterproof case If you plan to click photos during Holi celebrations, a transparent waterproof case is a must. It will not only protect your device from water guns but will also shield it from dry colours.

Carry a ziplock pouch Another alternative to a waterproof case is a ziplock pouch. However, the only downside is that you won't be able to use your gadget or phone while the gadget is inside the pouch.

Use water balloon for waterproofing Opt for a desi solution if you forget to carry any specialised waterproofing material. Give your phone a rubber lamination using a deflated balloon. However, this method doesn't make your phone completely waterproof but ensures protection to some degree.

Opt for rice treatment in case of emergency Put your phone in a box full of rice grains in case your phone meets a water accident. The grains help draw moisture from the device, potentially saving you from the hassles of visiting the service centre.

Avoid being generous Mal-handling of your devices on Holi day can bring you worries and ensure a trip to the service centre. It is best to avoid giving your gadgets today.

Protect your privacy against theft There is a good chance of your gadgets getting lost during the Holi festivities. In order to save your pictures and banking apps, place a lock on the device be it a fingerprint lock, facial recognition, passcode or pattern lock.

