Holi 2024: Indian Railways to run 15 Holi Special trains; Check route, schedule and other details here
Indian Railways is set to run over 15 additional trains for Holi festival, connecting various cities like Patna, Gaya, Katra, and Varanasi. Central Railway to operate 112 Holi special trains in March.
Holi, the festival of colours is approaching and hence the North Division of Indian Railways announced to run over 15 additional trains on the occasion of the festival. The Central Railway also notified to operate 112 Holi special train services in March.
