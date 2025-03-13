Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Holi 2025: It's that time of year when India is gearing up for a splash of colours. This year, Holi falls on Friday, March 14. Travellers across the nation are looking forward to the long weekend ahead (Fri-Sat-Sun) for an escape.
But do not worry if you haven't planned your trip yet! Irrespective of which city you're currently in—Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru—we've got you covered. LiveMint has curated a list of cities for your Holi getaway.
If you're looking for a short road trip from Delhi, nearby cities such as Agra, Jaipur, and Rishikesh, among others, could make for wonderful getaways.
|Place to visit
|Journey time
|Attractions
|Agra
|3-4 hours
|Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and other historical monuments. The city is also a great place for foodies
|Jaipur
|5-6 hours
|Major attractions inlcude the Nahargarh Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal. The ‘Badi Chaupar’ area near Hawa Mahal is a major shopping hub.
|Rishikesh
|5-6 hours
|If you're looking to spend some time in nature's serenity, Rishikesh would be a great choice, where you can watch the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, and even head out for river rafting
Goa is likely to be the first place that could come to anyone's mind when we mention a weekend getaway from Mumbai. However, there are some other places too:
|Place
|Journey time
|Attractions
|Alibaug
|2-3 hours
|Alibaug is a popular beachside destination located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra that makes for a perfect weekend getaway
|Lonavla and Khandala
|1-2 hours
|Lonavla and Khandala are home to beautiful landscapes, historical forts and caves.
|Palghar
|5-6 hours
|Palghar is an offbeat destination, which is also very picturesque.
|Place
|Journey time
|Attractions
|Nandi Hills
|1-2 hours
|Nandi Hills is a popular spot for trekking. The place used to be the former summer retreat of Tipu Sultan
|Mysore
|2-3 hours
|Mysore, the ‘City of Palaces’, revels in its vibrant history, art and culture
|Tumkur
|1-2 hours
|Known by the locals as the ‘Coconut City', Tumkur is approximately 70 kms away from Bengaluru.
Iconic Holi hotspots such as Vrindavan and Mathura can also make for the perfect getaway.
According to a report by Skyscanner, there has been a 353 per cent surge in flight searches to Agra, which is the nearest airport to Vrindavan and Mathura. The report states that travellers also consider Varanasi, which has emerged as the top preference.
(Disclosure: The list has been drawn up from several travel portals and blogs, and is purely suggestive)
