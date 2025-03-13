Holi 2025: It's that time of year when India is gearing up for a splash of colours. This year, Holi falls on Friday, March 14. Travellers across the nation are looking forward to the long weekend ahead (Fri-Sat-Sun) for an escape.

But do not worry if you haven't planned your trip yet! Irrespective of which city you're currently in—Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru—we've got you covered. LiveMint has curated a list of cities for your Holi getaway.

Short trips from Delhi If you're looking for a short road trip from Delhi, nearby cities such as Agra, Jaipur, and Rishikesh, among others, could make for wonderful getaways.

Place to visit Journey time Attractions Agra 3-4 hours Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and other historical monuments. The city is also a great place for foodies Jaipur 5-6 hours Major attractions inlcude the Nahargarh Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal. The ‘Badi Chaupar’ area near Hawa Mahal is a major shopping hub. Rishikesh 5-6 hours If you're looking to spend some time in nature's serenity, Rishikesh would be a great choice, where you can watch the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, and even head out for river rafting

Short trips from Mumbai Goa is likely to be the first place that could come to anyone's mind when we mention a weekend getaway from Mumbai. However, there are some other places too:

Place Journey time Attractions Alibaug 2-3 hours Alibaug is a popular beachside destination located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra that makes for a perfect weekend getaway Lonavla and Khandala 1-2 hours Lonavla and Khandala are home to beautiful landscapes, historical forts and caves. Palghar 5-6 hours Palghar is an offbeat destination, which is also very picturesque.

Short trips from Bengaluru

Place Journey time Attractions Nandi Hills 1-2 hours Nandi Hills is a popular spot for trekking. The place used to be the former summer retreat of Tipu Sultan Mysore 2-3 hours Mysore, the ‘City of Palaces’, revels in its vibrant history, art and culture Tumkur 1-2 hours Known by the locals as the ‘Coconut City', Tumkur is approximately 70 kms away from Bengaluru.

Other popular destinations Iconic Holi hotspots such as Vrindavan and Mathura can also make for the perfect getaway.

According to a report by Skyscanner, there has been a 353 per cent surge in flight searches to Agra, which is the nearest airport to Vrindavan and Mathura. The report states that travellers also consider Varanasi, which has emerged as the top preference.