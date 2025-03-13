Holi 2025: Best weekend getaways from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — Checklist of places to visit during long weekend

  • Holi 2025: With a long weekend ahead, travellers from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other cities, can explore nearby places. Here's a list

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated13 Mar 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Holi 2025: Maximise your long weekend with these getaways from Delhi, Mumbai

Holi 2025: It's that time of year when India is gearing up for a splash of colours. This year, Holi falls on Friday, March 14. Travellers across the nation are looking forward to the long weekend ahead (Fri-Sat-Sun) for an escape.

But do not worry if you haven't planned your trip yet! Irrespective of which city you're currently in—Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru—we've got you covered. LiveMint has curated a list of cities for your Holi getaway.

Also Read | Holi on Aamir Khan’s birthday? Check PVR INOX special screenings for the legend

Short trips from Delhi

If you're looking for a short road trip from Delhi, nearby cities such as Agra, Jaipur, and Rishikesh, among others, could make for wonderful getaways.

Advertisement
Place to visit Journey time Attractions
Agra 3-4 hours Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and other historical monuments. The city is also a great place for foodies 
Jaipur 5-6 hours Major attractions inlcude the Nahargarh Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal. The ‘Badi Chaupar’ area near Hawa Mahal is a major shopping hub.
Rishikesh 5-6 hours If you're looking to spend some time in nature's serenity, Rishikesh would be a great choice, where you can watch the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, and even head out for river rafting
Also Read | Manoj Tiwari extends Holi wishes, sings, ‘koi khele Dilli…Mauritius mei Modi ji’

Short trips from Mumbai

Goa is likely to be the first place that could come to anyone's mind when we mention a weekend getaway from Mumbai. However, there are some other places too:

PlaceJourney timeAttractions
Alibaug2-3 hoursAlibaug is a popular beachside destination located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra that makes for a perfect weekend getaway
Lonavla and Khandala1-2 hours Lonavla and Khandala are home to beautiful landscapes, historical forts and caves.
Palghar 5-6 hours Palghar is an offbeat destination, which is also very picturesque. 

Short trips from Bengaluru

PlaceJourney time Attractions
Nandi Hills1-2 hours Nandi Hills is a popular spot for trekking. The place used to be the former summer retreat of Tipu Sultan
Mysore2-3 hours Mysore, the ‘City of Palaces’, revels in its vibrant history, art and culture
Tumkur1-2 hours Known by the locals as the ‘Coconut City', Tumkur is approximately 70 kms away from Bengaluru.

Other popular destinations

Iconic Holi hotspots such as Vrindavan and Mathura can also make for the perfect getaway.

Also Read | Sambhal’s Kartikeya Mahadev temple celebrates Holi after 46 years

According to a report by Skyscanner, there has been a 353 per cent surge in flight searches to Agra, which is the nearest airport to Vrindavan and Mathura. The report states that travellers also consider Varanasi, which has emerged as the top preference.

(Disclosure: The list has been drawn up from several travel portals and blogs, and is purely suggestive)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsHoli 2025: Best weekend getaways from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — Checklist of places to visit during long weekend
First Published:13 Mar 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App