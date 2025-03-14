Holi 2025: India is celebrating the festival of colour and triumph of good over evil today, with joyous Holi celebrations across the country. Amid this, the various state governments have declared March 14 (today) a dry day, which means liquor shops will be closed.

We take a look at the list of cities where a dry day has been declared and liquor shops are closed on March 14 due to Holi celebrations. This includes alcohol that is served in bars and restaurants, and sold in shops and other retail outlets.

Dry Day: Liquor Shops Closed for Holi 2025 — List of Cities Delhi NCR: In the national capital New Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) all liquor establishments are closed and alcohol served in hotels halted today, on March 14, for Holi, which is a national holiday. According to report by News18, the District Magistrates of Ghaziabad and Noida have issued a dry day directive with the objective of public safety, controlling drunken begaviour in the area and to “prevent incidents of drunken brawls” during Holi celebrations.

Mumbai: While liquor shops and outlets in Maharashtra were allowed an 1.30 hour extension on March 13 ahead of the scheduled dry day; no alcohol will be sold in the state and its capital Mumbai today on March 14 due to Holi. Maharashtra excise officials had notified the timing extension on the previous day with the aim of reducing illegal alcohol sales during the ban period and to allow residents time to purchase liquor legally, according to a Times of India report.

Bengaluru: While there is no official notification from the authorities in Bengaluru, the city is also expected to observe a dry day due to the national holiday, as per the News18 report.

Hyderabad: The report added that in Hyderabad, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu announced that all liquor shops, wine shops, toddy shop, and alcohol serving bars and restaurants, will be shut from 6 am to 6 pm on March 14, on the occassion of Holi. This is to prevent alcohol induced incidents.