Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Holi 2025: India is celebrating the festival of colour and triumph of good over evil today, with joyous Holi celebrations across the country. Amid this, the various state governments have declared March 14 (today) a dry day, which means liquor shops will be closed.
We take a look at the list of cities where a dry day has been declared and liquor shops are closed on March 14 due to Holi celebrations. This includes alcohol that is served in bars and restaurants, and sold in shops and other retail outlets.
According to report by News18, the District Magistrates of Ghaziabad and Noida have issued a dry day directive with the objective of public safety, controlling drunken begaviour in the area and to “prevent incidents of drunken brawls” during Holi celebrations.
Maharashtra excise officials had notified the timing extension on the previous day with the aim of reducing illegal alcohol sales during the ban period and to allow residents time to purchase liquor legally, according to a Times of India report.
Public and private banks in India are closed on account of Holi 2025 and the upcoming weekend from March 13 to 16 in some parts of the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list. Across India today, on March 14, banks are closed for the festival of colours.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.