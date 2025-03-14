Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 13 2025 15:59:30
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 672.10 -1.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 0.37%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,250.25 0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 655.40 -1.95%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 411.85 -0.06%
Business News/ News / Holi 2025 LIVE Updates: Celebrations in full swing for the ‘festival of colours’ today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Holi 2025 LIVE Updates: Celebrations in full swing for the ‘festival of colours’ today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

Holi 2025 LIVE Updates: Holi marks the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha and the arrival of spring and the end of winter. Holi is a significant harvest festival. Stay tuned for Holi 2025 LIVE Updates

Holi 2025 LIVE Updates: Holi is a vibrant festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Premium
Holi 2025 LIVE Updates: Holi is a vibrant festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Holi 2025 LIVE Updates: Hindus across the world are celebrating Holi today, that is March 14, to mark the triumph of good over evil. As per popular legend, the day is symbolic of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Check Holi 2025 LIVE Updates here

The most-awaited festival of cheer, love, and good vibes is celebrated after Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi. Chhoti Holi precedes the main festival Rangwali Holi which is one of the most celebrated festival of the Hindu calendar. On the day of Rangwali Holi people play with colours, water guns, balloons, and relish Gujiyas. 

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was concerned about his dark complexion and often worried whether fair-skinned Radha would accept him. Lord Krishna's mother, Yashoda playfully suggested that he colour Radha's face with gulal to erase their differences. This playful act became a traditiotion and the inspiration behind Holi's colourful celebrations.

14 Mar 2025, 07:16:38 AM IST

Holi celebration 2025 LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sets off Holi celebrations with a visit to Asha Kiran Home

Holi celebration 2025 LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday paid a visit to Asha Kiran Home in Rohini and met the children on the occasion of Holi.

“The government will continue to conduct surprise inspections to assess the facilities. Authorities have been directed to regularly review the amenities at Aasha Kiran home and undertake renovations. Additionally, instructions have been given to plant suitable swings and trees in the existing park for the children. The government will work to improve the infrastructure and facilities at Asha Kiran," Hindustan Times quoted Rekha Gupta as saying.

14 Mar 2025, 06:59:09 AM IST

Holi celebration 2025 LIVE: Gurugram residents to use herbal gulaal to play the festival of colours

Holi celebration 2025 LIVE: Gurugram Resident welfare associations (RWAs) have decided to eschew synthetic colours. Advocating for the use of herbal gulaal, this marks a step to make an impact by reducing the environmental and health hazards associated with synthetic colours. Notably, herbal gulaal are made from natural ingredients and are free from toxic chemicals for a safe Holi.

14 Mar 2025, 06:33:54 AM IST

Holi celebration 2025 LIVE: Check shubh mahurat timings here

Holi celebration 2025 LIVE: As Hindus across the world celebrate Holi today, let's check shubh mahurat timings according to Drik Panchang.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue