Hindus across the world are celebrating Holi today, that is March 14, to mark the triumph of good over evil. As per popular legend, the day is symbolic of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.
The most-awaited festival of cheer, love, and good vibes is celebrated after Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi. Chhoti Holi precedes the main festival Rangwali Holi which is one of the most celebrated festival of the Hindu calendar. On the day of Rangwali Holi people play with colours, water guns, balloons, and relish Gujiyas.
As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was concerned about his dark complexion and often worried whether fair-skinned Radha would accept him. Lord Krishna's mother, Yashoda playfully suggested that he colour Radha's face with gulal to erase their differences. This playful act became a traditiotion and the inspiration behind Holi's colourful celebrations.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sets off Holi celebrations with a visit to Asha Kiran Home
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday paid a visit to Asha Kiran Home in Rohini and met the children on the occasion of Holi.
“The government will continue to conduct surprise inspections to assess the facilities. Authorities have been directed to regularly review the amenities at Aasha Kiran home and undertake renovations. Additionally, instructions have been given to plant suitable swings and trees in the existing park for the children. The government will work to improve the infrastructure and facilities at Asha Kiran," Hindustan Times quoted Rekha Gupta as saying.
Gurugram residents to use herbal gulaal to play the festival of colours
Gurugram Resident welfare associations (RWAs) have decided to eschew synthetic colours. Advocating for the use of herbal gulaal, this marks a step to make an impact by reducing the environmental and health hazards associated with synthetic colours. Notably, herbal gulaal are made from natural ingredients and are free from toxic chemicals for a safe Holi.
Check shubh mahurat timings here
As Hindus across the world celebrate Holi today, let's check shubh mahurat timings according to Drik Panchang.
Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13
Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14