Holi, the festival of colours, is round the corner and the confusion around date is building with the excitement. This is the right place to solve Holi date confusion. As one of the most-awaited festival of cheer, love, and good vibes approaches, it's time to be clear our minds about Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi dates.

Holi 2025 date and time According to Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated this year on Friday, March 14, while Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 13.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14

Notably, Chhoti Holi precedes the main festival Rang Holi. Chhoti Holi is observed on the day of Holika Dahan which is followed by Rangwali Holi, when people play with colours. One of the most celebrated festival of the Hindu calendar, Holi is considered as second biggest festival after Diwali.

The festival is most elaborately celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm at places related to life of Lord Krishna, which are known as Braj regions. Braj regions include Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana.

On the first day of the two-day festivities, bonfires are lit after sunset during Holika Dahan Muhurat - known as Jalanewali Holi, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. Holika effigies will be set ablaze on March 13 as the sun sets, symbolising the departure of negativity and the arrival of positivity. The second day is the main Holi day when people play with colours, water guns, balloons, and relish Gujiyas. Holi day is also known as Dhulandi, Dhulendi, Dhuleti or Dhulheti.