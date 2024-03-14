Holi Special trains will be functional from March 18 to April 1 and will hence, connect Ludhiana to all major cities of India

Holi, the festival of colours is approaching and hence Indian Railways announced to run 6 Holi Special trains on the occasion of the festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All the below mentioned Holi Special trains will be functional from March 18 to April 1 and will hence, connect Ludhiana to all major cities of India. All of these trains will make a stop at Ludhiana during both the first leg of the trip and the return trip.

The New Delhi Festival Special Express Train (04033/04034) will provide service on March 22 and March 29, TOI quoted Ferozepur division official of Northern Railway as saying. The train heading to Jammu and Kashmir's Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan railway station in Udhampur will depart from New Delhi at around 11.45 pm on the above mentioned days. The train will return the next day at 9:30 am. The New Delhi Festival Special Express Train will make a stop in Ludhiana on the way to Udhampur and back. Also read: Holi 2024: Indian Railways to run 15 Holi Special trains; Check route, schedule and other details here Moreover, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra-New Delhi Festival Special Express Train (04075/04076) will provide service on March 24 and March 31. The train heading to Katra will also make a stop at Ludhiana during both the first leg of the trip and the return trip. The train will leave from New Delhi at around 11:45 pm and return the next day by 9:30 am. Also read: Holi 2023: Date, history, significance; all you need to know Another train, named Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi Festival Special Express Train (01654/01653) will provide service on March 24 and March 31. The train heading to Varanasi will also make a stop at Ludhiana during both the first leg of the trip and the return trip. The train will leave from Katra at 11:35 pm and return the next day at 11:25 am.

Subedarganj Superfast Express Special Train (04141/04142) will operate on March 18, 25 and April 1. It will leave for Jammu from Subedarganj at around 4:10 pm and return the next day at 12:50 pm. Also read: Holi 2024: Date, time, how to perform puja and more The Amritsar-Gorakhpur-Amritsar Festival Express train will run on March 20 and 27 from Gorakhpur to Amritsar and will return the next day. This train will commence from Chhapra railway station and head to Amritsar on March 22 and 29. The railways will run six pairs of Holi special trains to cope up with the festive rush, TOI quoted railway official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

