Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday in the state on Monday to mourn the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar , who died due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, announced on Sunday morning that Lata Mangeshkar passed away following multiple organ failures.

The notification issued in this regard states, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art. To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday, February 7, using the authority vested in the Government of Maharashtra."

CM Uddha Thackeray declared February 7, 2022, a public holiday in the State of Maharashtra to mourn the death of the legendary singer

“The state government has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022, to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar," CMO Maharashtra said in a tweet.

All schools, colleges and offices are to remain closed.

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar was performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Amitabh Bachchan and other leading personalities from the political sphere and the film industry paid their tributes to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Union minister Piyush Goyal, NCP president Sharad Pawar, state ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Subhash Desai, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowarikar, Madhur Bhandarkar, singers Anuradha Paudwal, Mika Singh, Kailash Kher also paid their tributes at Shivaji Park. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal were among those who attended the funeral.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

