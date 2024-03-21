Oppenheimer will be available on OTT platform today. The film starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh Robert Downey Jr, among others is set to stream online on OTT platform JioCinema on March 21, Thursday in both English and Hindi.

This 2023 Hollywood’s blockbuster film's plot revolves around the story of American scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and the role he played in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

At the 96th Academy Awards 2024, ‘Oppenheimer’ was honoured with seven awards in various categories. including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

Moreover, the film was crowned with eight awards at the Golden Globes for various categories, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. Additionally, ‘Oppenheimer’ triumphed across seven categories at the BAFTA Film Awards, including Best Film and Best Director categories. The winning streak does not end here as Christopher Nolan's directorial swept across eight wins at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024.

Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer chronicles the extraordinary journey of the protagonist J Robert Oppenheimer who is hailed as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. He is portrayed as an American theoretical physicist who heads the Los Alamos Laboratory. During his reign, while he takes up the Manhattan Project, the course of history is altered. The movie depicts the moral dilemmas and complexity faced by the enigmatic scientist as Cillian Murphy takes the titular role and delivers a captivating performance.

Several movies and web series, including Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Art of Love, Bramayugam, and Carry On Jatta 3 were released on OTT platforms last week. Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan starring Teja Sajja was al released on JioCinema in the Hindi language on March 16.

