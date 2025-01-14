Los Angles Fires: The devastating wildfires raging through Los Angeles have claimed another celebrity's life, with the tragic discovery of retired actress Dalyce Curry's remains at her burnt property in Altadena. Curry was known for her roles in iconic films such as The Blues Brothers, The Ten Commandments, and Lady Sings the Blues.

Her great-granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, stating that the coroner had identified her remains days after the fire destroyed her home.

“About an hour ago the coroner confirmed her remains were indeed found at the property. #RIPMOMMADEE 🕊️,” Curry’s great-granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, wrote on Facebook on Sunday, January 12. “We had a great run. She impacted my life in so many ways. This loss is devastating.”

Great-Granddaughter Shares Last Video with Dalyce Curry Kelley last saw her grandmother on the evening of January 7, when she dropped her off at home following a hospital stay. Unbeknownst to them, the wildfires would soon engulf their neighbourhood. The next morning, Kelley rushed back to check on Curry but was met with police barricades and informed that her grandmother's house had completely burned down.

“One of our last videos together. This song just hits different now. Breakfast at Shakers with her great grandson Landon.” Dalyce Kelley wrote on Facebook.

In her search for Curry at the Pasadena Civic Centre, a shelter for displaced residents, Kelley was devastated to find no sign of her beloved "Momma D."

Former Child Actor Rory Sykes, 32, dies from LA Fires Rory Callum Sykes, a former child star known for his role in the British television show Kiddy Kapers, passed away at the age of 32 due to the devastating wildfires in Malibu.

The Palisades Fire swept through his family's 17-acre property on January 8, 2025, leading to his untimely death from carbon monoxide poisoning as he was unable to evacuate in time.

Born blind and with cerebral palsy, Rory had overcome significant challenges throughout his life, becoming an inspiration as a motivational speaker and co-founder of the Happy Charity organisation. His mother, Shelley Sykes, shared her heartbreak on social media.

Los Angeles Fires Today As of January 14, 2025, the Los Angeles wildfires have resulted in at least 24 confirmed fatalities. Los Angeles firefighters braced on Tuesday for intense winds that could fuel two monstrous wildfires that have already killed two dozen people.

Hurricane force winds of 75 mph (120 kph) were possible from early Tuesday, with 50-70 mph gusts expected through Wednesday, said David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center to Reuters.

A red flag warning was in effect late on Monday as dry, dangerous Santa Ana winds picked up speed.