Hollywood writers' strike nears 100-day mark: WGA, studios meet; Los Angeles Mayor calls for ‘immediate resolution’2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Hollywood writers' strike reaches 100-day mark, negotiators meet to discuss resuming talks.
Representatives of the major studios and Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiators met for the first time in three months on August 4 to discuss whether contract talks can resume, as the Hollywood writers' strike approaches the 100-day mark.
