Prior to the meeting, both parties exchanged pointed statements. The WGA's negotiating committee called on the studios to abandon tactics used during the previous writers' strike in 2007-08, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the real impact of the current strike. The WGA urged the studios to come to the meeting with a new approach, willing to make a fair deal and address the issues affecting industry workers. “We challenge the studios and AMPTP to come to the meeting they called for this Friday with a new playbook," WGA stated in an email.