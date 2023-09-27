Hollywood's writers union declared the end of the strike that began in May, allowing its members to return to work on September 27 while they consider a proposed three-year deal that would involve pay raises, some protections around use of artificial intelligence along with some other gains, reported Reuters.

The decision was made following unanimous approval from Writers Guild of America (WGA) leadership according to the guild's statement, and the 11,500 members have until October 9 to cast their votes on the contract, reported Reuters.

The estimated value of the deal is around $233 million per year, offering film and television writers several gains, including raises over the three years of the contract, increased health and pension contributions, and protections related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the agreement, major studios, including Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery, have committed to meet with the guild at least twice a year to discuss AI use in film development and production. While studios are not explicitly barred from using AI to generate content, writers retain the right to take legal action if their work is used to train AI.

Writers now have the choice to use AI when drafting scripts, but companies cannot mandate its use. The studios are supposed to disclose to writers if any materials were generated through AI.

The WGA also secured guarantees of minimum staffing in writers' rooms. Staffing will be determined based on the number of episodes per season, and minimum pay rates will rise by more than 12% over the course of three years.