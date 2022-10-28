Home appliances maker Electrolux to cut up to 4,000 jobs after heavy losses

Owing to the weaker market conditions and heavy losses in the third-quarter, Swedish home alliances maker Electrolux said it would cut down up to 4,000 jobs. In the third quarter, Electrolux reported a loss of 605 million Swedish kronor or $55 million, down from a net profit of 1.1 billion kronor a year earlier. Following the huge losses, Electrolux has decided on a cost-cutting programme first announced in September.

