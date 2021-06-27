Home delivery of alcohol needs standardised policy: Moët Hennessy MD

A: We’ve had some spots of good growth last year in the fourth quarter but overall the business has suffered. The entire industry has declined by 30% in 2020. Beers and ready-to-drink categories were the most affected. Wine, thankfully, declined only by about 17% even though there was no on-trade (restaurants and bars) consumption. We did struggle to keep the volume up as channels of businesses were shut. Our volumes came down by 30% plus in domestic market. We operate in travel retail (airports) which is 40% of our business. That saw a big decline because of international travel ban.

