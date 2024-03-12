Homebuyers' funds fraud case: ED conducts raids linked to RJD family associate. Details here
The investigation concerns the suspected transfer of ₹400 crore from homebuyers' funds by the company's promoters, who allegedly sent the funds abroad for storage
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 12 March, conducted raids at several locations in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering probe involving a real estate and liquor group linked to Amit Katyal, reportedly associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's family. Katyal had been arrested by the agency last year in connection with the alleged railways land-for-jobs scam, which also involved Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti, and others.
Sources indicate that 27 properties owned by Krishn Buildtech Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Haryana, are currently under investigation in Delhi, Gurugram, and Sonipat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The company's founders are Amit Katyal and Rajesh Katyal.
