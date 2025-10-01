ED vs IBC: Govt to resolve legal clash impacting homebuyers in builder bankruptcies
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 5 min read 01 Oct 2025, 01:39 pm IST
Summary
Given the strict timelines for the rescue of insolvent companies, the government is keen to iron out the conflicts between the anti-money-laundering law and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and avoid any associated litigation.
New Delhi: The government is set to decide how two overlapping laws can work harmoniously so that homebuyers aren’t adversely affected when a real estate developer slips into bankruptcy and also faces regulatory action for financial crimes, two people familiar with the development said.
