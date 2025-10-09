Honda's 84-year-old chief engineer goes viral for anime-inspired hairstyle, 253 patents, 170kg bench press

An 84-year-old Honda's Chief engineer is making headlines for his unique anime-inspired hairstyle. The Japanese automotive engineer Shotaro Odate, who is responsible for the advanced technology development department at Honda Motor, has gone viral.

Influenced by iconic Japanese anime characters like Kakashi from Naruto and the Saiyans from Dragon Ball, the automobile tech expert is gaining traction due to his striking hairstyle.

On a recent Japanese variety show, Shotaro Odate claimed that he has maintained this spiky hairstyle for at least five years.

According to South China Morning Post, the tech expert often spent an excessive amount of time styling his hairstyle in the conventional way during his younger days. However, over the past few years he sought refuge in simply applying gel to tame the fringe that fell over his left eye, determined not to waste much time on his hair.

Elaborating on the texture of his hair, he said that they are exceptionally stiff and easily curl. Furthermore, his poor sleeping habits leave his hair tousled each morning.

Notably, the Chief Engineer at Honda holds 253 patents related to safe driving technologies. He worked as a designer specialising in seat belts when he joined Honda in 2003. Lead engineer behind the Honda SENSING 360+ ADAS system, he is responsible for developing driver-assistance technologies.

He led a team working on a smart camera designed to monitor drivers’ eye movements. To evaluate the camera’s ability to track his left eye, partially obscured by his hair, and raise an alarm when the driver experiences drowsiness, he used himself as a test subject.

According to Shotaro Odate, his work has always focused on developing technologies aimed at “protecting life.” “The greatest safety is when ‘nothing happens,' " he added. Leveraging the technologies developed by his team, Shotaro Odate appeared at several auto shows as a prominent member of Honda to promote the company’s new cars.