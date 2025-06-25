Honeymoon murder shocker: Was Raja killed for love? Sonam, Raj confess to secret relationship

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case who conspired to kill Sonam's husband Raja Raghuvanshi, have confessed to being in a relationship, Meghalaya Police said on Tuesday, June 24.

Sonam and Raj have also confessed to killing Raja while the newly married couple was in Meghalaya for their honeymoon, police said.

Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem has said that both Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha also recreated the crime scene at the crime location for the police.

"They [Sonam and Raj] have already admitted to the crime. We have done the reconstruction. They have shown us. We have got the evidence in the place of... I don't see the reason why we should perform [narco analysis test] at this stage," Vivek Syiem said.

Rejecting Raja's family's demands of a narco test on Sonam Raghuvanshi, Vivek Syiem said, “Narco test is done usually when there's no evidence at all, and Narco analysis is actually banned by the Supreme Court.”

A district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday, June 21, sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody in connection with the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

So far, 8 accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon.

Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.