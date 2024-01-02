Hong Kong Dissident’s Tweets, Ties To Trump Officials Cited in National Security Trial

HONG KONG—Prosecutors opened the trial of media tycoon and dissident Jimmy Lai on national security charges by citing his tweets, comments in interviews and a photograph of him publicly meeting with former Vice President Mike Pence to allege he was the “mastermind" of a conspiracy to urge Western governments to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Lai pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to two charges of conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces—a crime created in 2020 by China’s imposition of a national security law—and a separate charge of sedition, speaking just three times. He faces up to life imprisonment if convicted.

Lai, whose publications backed mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 and were staunch critics of China’s Communist Party, is the top target of Beijing’s campaign to snuff out dissent in the former British colony. The trial is being closely watched internationally for its impact on freedoms and judicial standards in the city.

Lai listened on headphones in the dock as prosecutors described him as the driving force urging sanctions after mass demonstrations shook Hong Kong in 2019.

Senior prosecutor Anthony Chau presented a graphic to a panel of three government-picked judges that he said showed Lai’s political connections, including those in the U.S., which in August 2020 sanctioned 11 Chinese and local officials overseeing Hong Kong’s affairs.

Besides the photograph of Lai’s high-profile meeting with Pence, Chau also cited Lai’s ties to former U.S. deputy defense secretary Paul Wolfowitz and former U.S. Army general Jack Keane, and a meeting with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Prosecutors shared snippets of Lai’s interviews and tweets, as well as communication records between him and other advocates, in which they say he lobbied for foreign governments to take action. In clips of television interviews with foreign media played by prosecutors in court, Lai said “draconian sanctions" from then-U.S. President Donald Trump were Hong Kong’s “only salvation" and other countries should confront China’s authorities while the country faced a weak economy.

Under Hong Kong’s British-style legal system, Lai’s defense team will respond later in the trial.

The security law authorizes Hong Kong’s leader to pick the judges who will hear trials, and they have delivered convictions in all trials held so far. The city’s justice department has also ordered national security cases to be heard without a jury.

Lai, the founder of Hong Kong’s now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, is already serving jail time for other offenses brought by the city’s justice department, which rights advocates have criticized as politically motivated. He is among scores of activists and lawmakers jailed under the national security crackdown.

Lai’s latest trial is also being followed by foreign governments. Diplomats have joined reporters and members of the public for court hearings, which are held under guard by large numbers of police.

The U.S. government has condemned the prosecution of Lai, noting he was denied his choice of lawyer, and said the national security crackdown in Hong Kong has harmed the city’s reputation as an international business hub.

The British government has described the case as a “clear attempt to stop the peaceful exercise" of Lai’s freedom of expression and has pressed for consular access to the publisher, who fled mainland China as a boy and who is now a U.K. national. It said its staff weren’t allowed to visit him in prison. Overseas journalists, religious figures and human rights groups have slammed Lai’s trial as an attack on freedom of speech in the financial center.

The Hong Kong government has said all defendants will receive a fair trial and that attempts to interfere with the legal proceedings through political power, the media or other means were “reprehensible."

In front of a packed public gallery, prosecutor Chau accused Lai of being a “radical political figure" who conspired to bring “hatred and stir up opposition" to authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Chau described the Apple Daily newspaper, which was forced to shut down in 2021, as widely circulated and with strong public influence further enhanced by Lai’s use of Twitter, now known as X, as well as his interviews with and articles for international media.

Prosecutors will summon witnesses, including Apple Daily’s senior editors and management, to explain the outlet’s daily operations and decision-making process. They will show how Lai is alleged to have given instructions over lunch meetings and used the newspaper as a platform, Chau said.

Lai’s is one of several high-profile ongoing trials in Hong Kong involving political opponents, lawmakers and journalists that are expected to conclude this year.

