Hong Kong Dissident’s Tweets, Ties To Trump Officials Cited in National Security Trial
SummaryProsecutors alleged media tycoon Jimmy Lai was the mastermind of a conspiracy to urge Western governments to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
HONG KONG—Prosecutors opened the trial of media tycoon and dissident Jimmy Lai on national security charges by citing his tweets, comments in interviews and a photograph of him publicly meeting with former Vice President Mike Pence to allege he was the “mastermind" of a conspiracy to urge Western governments to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials.