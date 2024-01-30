Hong Kong Expands Its National Security Crackdown
Hong Kong outlined a new national security law that would broaden laws covering sedition and expand the range of material considered state secrets, bringing it more in line with mainland China, where a crackdown on espionage has landed a number of business executives in detention.