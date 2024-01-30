Hong Kong Expands Its National Security Crackdown

Hong Kong outlined a new national security law that would broaden laws covering sedition and expand the range of material considered state secrets, bringing it more in line with mainland China, where a crackdown on espionage has landed a number of business executives in detention.

The new law would expand the definition of national security to include economic matters and define new crimes including treason, foreign interference and seditious intention, according to a framework released Tuesday. The release kicks off a four-week comment period, after which the law will be voted on by the legislature, which is dominated by Beijing loyalists.

The push for the new law comes as Hong Kong struggles to reverse an outflow of businesses and residents following mass protests, a crackdown on dissent and tough pandemic-era restrictions. China is also struggling with a drop in foreign investment and waning business confidence. Concerns include restrictions on data and intelligence that have left foreign executives accused of overstepping the rules.

The Wall Street Journal last week reported that a seasoned British businessman was given a five-year sentence over accusations he provided information to intelligence agencies overseas. Japan said five of its citizens are currently detained by China’s intelligence agencies, including a pharmaceutical executive.

“It is not unimaginable that business worries over being criminalized for espionage, like those businessmen in the mainland, would extend to Hong Kong," said Eric Lai, a research fellow at the Georgetown Center for Asian Law.

Article 23 of Hong Kong’s founding legal document, known as the Basic Law, required it to write its own national security code after the territory was handed over from the U.K. to China in 1997. An attempt in 2003 led to public outcry and the city’s largest protest at the time, with an estimated half a million people taking to the streets. The government ultimately retracted the proposal.

“We have waited too long," city leader John Lee said Tuesday. “Shouldn’t we really be doing this to better protect innocent people of Hong Kong, to protect innocent businessmen in Hong Kong?"

Its passage will restore confidence in the city among businesses and investors, and those who abide by the law will have nothing to worry about, Lee said.

The city came down hard on dissent following widespread pro-democracy protests that began in 2019 over legislation that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to the mainland. Beijing imposed a national security law on the city that shut down the protests and led to hundreds of arrests.

Lee on Tuesday called those protests a “color revolution" and said the city continues to face national security threats from within and from abroad. He cited risks from U.S. and U.K. intelligence services and said proxies of foreign powers and supporters of Hong Kong independence remain in the city, he said.

“Without Article 23, we’ve had almost no right for organized protest or opposition," said John Burns, emeritus professor at the University of Hong Kong. “The human rights space has contracted already. This gives the government more tools to ensure that the contraction stays in place."

The new legislation would criminalize obtaining, possessing or disclosing nonpublic information likely to endanger national security, including information on policy decisions, defense, international relations, the economic and social development of the city or the country, technological development and science, the document released Tuesday said.

The president of the German Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Johannes Hack, said he doesn’t expect the business community and the chamber’s members are the targets of the legislation and that its impact will depend on how broad or precise its language is and how often it is used by prosecutors.

The European Chamber of Commerce declined to comment, saying it is collecting views from members. The British chamber said it has no comment but looks forward to contributing to the consultation process.

Write to Selina Cheng at selina.cheng@wsj.com