Hong Kong: Heaviest rain in 140 years; floodwater inundates streets, shopping centres, metro stations1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Torrential rain causes severe flooding in Hong Kong, shutting schools and disrupting transportation.
Hong Kong inundated as torrential rain flooded the densely populated city on Friday, Reuters reported. Streets, shopping centres, and metro stations were submerged, prompting authorities to close schools and advise workers to stay home.
