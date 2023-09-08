Hong Kong inundated as torrential rain flooded the densely populated city on Friday, Reuters reported. Streets, shopping centres, and metro stations were submerged, prompting authorities to close schools and advise workers to stay home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Chinese special administrative region experienced its highest hourly rainfall ever recorded in the past 140 years.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, 158.1 millimeters (6.2 inches) of rain fell between 11 p.m. HKT on Thursday and midnight on Friday (1500 to 1600 GMT on Thursday).

The weather bureau reported that over 200 mm of rain had fallen on Hong Kong's primary island, Kowloon, and the north-eastern part of the New Territories since Thursday night and issued the most severe "black" rainstorm warning.

The weather bureau said that trough of low pressure associated with the remnants of Typhoon Haikui had brought heavy rain to the Guangdong coast since Thursday, and these extreme conditions were expected to persist until at least noon on Friday.

Hong Kong's stock exchange declared that it would not open on Friday morning if the black rainstorm warning remained in effect at 9 a.m.

The city's leader, John Lee, expressed deep concern about the extensive flooding in most parts of the territory and instructed all departments to respond with “all-out efforts".

In response to the extreme conditions resulting from extensive flooding and severe traffic disruption, the government suspended all schools on September 8. It also urged employers to implement work arrangements employed during a signal 8 strong wind warning, with offices and stores closed.

Videos circulating on social media depicted streets transformed into rivers, with one clip showing water rushing down an escalator into a flooded subway station.

The cross-harbour tunnel, a key link connecting Hong Kong Island to Kowloon, was also submerged, while photos revealed a waterlogged shopping centre in the Chai Wan district. Hong Kong's MTR Corp, responsible for the city's rail network, reported the closure of at least one line, with others operating on delayed schedules.

(With inputs from Reuters)