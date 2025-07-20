Hong Kong news: Cyclone Wipha forecast to move west, storm alert lowered

Hong Kong lowered its storm alert further as tropical cyclone Wipha moved past the city, with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. resuming flights.

The Hong Kong Observatory lowered the signal to No. 3 at 7:40 p.m. local time. It had raised the alert to No. 10 Sunday morning. Wipha was forecast to move west at about 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) per hour across the vicinity of western Guangdong province in China, the weather agency said on its website.

Wipha made landfall in Guangdong province at around 5:50 p.m. local time, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Nearly 280,000 people in Guangdong had been relocated as of 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a state media report.

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that it was continuing to monitor the weather forecast and will inform passengers if there are any further changes to their flights. The airline had earlier delayed or canceled all flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from Hong Kong between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority said in a statement that 21 people had sought medical treatment during the typhoon. The Education Bureau suspended all special classes and other school events on Sunday.

In neighboring Macau, the government planned to lower its alert signal further between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time, according to the city’s meteorological bureau. Major hotels in the city including the Venetian, the Parisian, the Londoner and the Four Seasons remained open.

In Vietnam, 38 people died in Halong Bay, in the northern part of the country after a boat capsized on Saturday afternoon amid bad weather, according to a post on the Vietnamese government’s website. Dozens of flights were canceled and rerouted as the storm was forecast to hit Vietnam’s northern provinces from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa, according to a separate post on the government’s website.

The Philippines’ government, meanwhile, warned heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters (7.87 inches) may persist until Tuesday in the main island of Luzon. Three people were left dead by the storm, three are missing, while more than 370,000 people were affected.

Hong Kong last raised its No. 10 signal in September 2023 when it was pummeled by Typhoon Saola, which caused flooding across the territory.