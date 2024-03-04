Hong Kong Manages Money Only for the Very Rich
Retail investors are missing out on returns because of the government’s overly stringent protection.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Hong Kong is branding itself as a global wealth-management hub. The government doesn’t levy any capital gain. It’s offering generous tax breaks to family offices that want to set up in the city. Recently, Wealth Management Connect, a program that allows mainland Chinese in Guangdong province to the north to invest directly cross-border, had its investment quota raised. Banks such as HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc were quick to roll out new products.