Hong Kong Prepares Sweeping Rules to Foil Stealthy Crypto Purchases
Dotted across Hong Kong are small shops that convert between cash and crypto with few questions asked, a modern-day echo of the city’s freewheeling past. Soon, many may shut under a looming crackdown.
(Bloomberg) -- Dotted across Hong Kong are small shops that convert between cash and crypto with few questions asked, a modern-day echo of the city’s freewheeling past. Soon, many may shut under a looming crackdown.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message