Hong Kong police have detained a man and a woman after a disturbing discovery was made in a vacant apartment, reported FOX35 on 9 March.

According to the report, published by Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK, two dead babies were found in glass bottles by a cleaner at a rented flat.

While briefing the press on Saturday, officials said that they are probing how the two boys died, who appear to be less than a year old.

"The bodies were soaked in liquid and kept in bottles that were placed in the corner of the living room," FOX35 quoted the RTHK report.

Meanwhile, an autopsy would be conducted to try to determine the age of the babies and whether they were dead at birth, said Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North division to reporters. He added the bottles were 30 centimeters (1 foot) tall and the bodies had no obvious signs of injury.

The police have detained a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman – believed to be the parents – on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies.

Following the tenants moved out, the landlord sent the cleaning person to the apartment on Friday and the incident came to limelight.

