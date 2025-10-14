'Hope you don't mind': Donald Trump gushes over the only female leader at Gaza Summit, calls Giorgia Meloni ‘beautiful’

US President Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “beautiful young woman” while addressing world leaders at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13. He hurled praises at the 43-year-old Italian politician who has served as Prime Minister of Italy since 2022.

Complementing Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump said, “I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it….She is a beautiful young woman.” He added, "If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances."

Trump even looked back to make an eye contact with Italy's PM and remarked, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are. Thank you very much for coming. We appreciate it. She wanted to be here and she's incredible and they really respect her in Italy. She's a very successful, very successful politician."

Notably, Meloni was the only woman leader among the other leaders who stood on the stage behind Trump for the summit. Hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners, Donald Trump hailed it as a "monumental moment in the history of the world beyond the Middle East" as the world leaders signed a declaration to cement a ceasefire in Gaza.

Emphasising on the shared commitment among participating nations to rebuild Gaza and secure a peaceful future for its people, "Trump said, "We have all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves. But we don't want to fund anything having to do with the bloodshed, hatred or terror as has happened in the past."

Reiterating the need for Gaza's reconstruction, he added, ""Today, for the first time anyone can remember, we have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us. If we do, together, we will reach the Middle East's incredible destiny--a safe, and prosperous, and beautiful crossroads of culture and commerce, faith and humanity," ANI reported.