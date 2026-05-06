The cargo is moving, says India as it taps options to beat Hormuz choke

New Delhi: India is tapping alternate trade routes to facilitate movement of cargoes—exports as well as energy imports—moving shipping lines at some of the West Asian ports not affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade amid the ongoing US-Iran war, said a government official on Wednesday.
New Delhi: India is tapping alternate trade routes to facilitate movement of cargoes—exports as well as energy imports—moving shipping lines at some of the West Asian ports not affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade amid the ongoing US-Iran war, said a government official on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said India and West Asian countries are taking these options to ensure least interruption in trade between the Gulf region and India, including fuel shipments, at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade, remains largely closed.
Speaking to reporters, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said India and West Asian countries are taking these options to ensure least interruption in trade between the Gulf region and India, including fuel shipments, at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade, remains largely closed.
Alternate shipping services have been operationalized in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, he said, with shipping lines including CMA CGM (Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement - Compagnie Générale Maritime), Unifeeder and AP Moller-Maersk connecting Indian ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mundra and Hazira to Sohar (Oman), Fujairah (UAE), and Khorfakkan (UAE) in West Asia.
"So, there are many places which have been activated. The cargo is moving,” he said.
The industry and the government have noted issues related to trade routes, and the reduction in congestion at the ports indicated “normalization”, Sharma said.
West Asia and North Africa (Wana) is a key region for India for energy imports and non-oil exports. In FY25, India’s merchandise exports to the major Wana markets exceeded $64 billion, while total bilateral trade crossed $216 billion, according to the commerce ministry.
The US-Iran war, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has constrained flow of goods to ports in the Persian Gulf, prompting exporters to opt for alternate trade routes, often at higher costs.
India's exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), have been facing rising freight costs and cargo delays across the Gulf region. MSMEs comprise 48% of the country’s exports.
Last mile challenges
Experts said fixed schedules of these shipping routes should be communicated to exporters and logistics supply chain managers, along with assistance in moving cargoes from these unaffected West Asian ports to their final destination.
“A fixed schedule of shipping on these alternate trade routes would be very helpful for everyone. Additionally, in some cases, the cargo is reaching ports like Khorfakkan, but is unable to move ahead towards the destination," said Dushyant Mulani, former chairman of the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations in India (FFFAI). "There should be assistance from the government for such cases also,” he added.
Jamnagar maintenance break
At the media briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Jamnagar refinery will go on maintenance shutdown starting mid-May for about a month.
With an annual capacity of 68.2 million tonnes, it is India's largest integrated refinery campus. Of this about 33 million tonne capacity is meant for domestic supplies and another 35.2 million falls under the special economic zone category that caters to export demand.
The shutdown will start after Nayara Energies' Vadinar refinery resumes operations after its 35-day maintenance, Sharma said. The government is trying to ensure all refineries in the country do not go on annual maintenance shutdowns at the same time, in a bid to avert any constraints in domestic fuel output and supply, she said.
The joint secretary also said discussions were being held to build storage facilities for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and also that automobile fuel prices had not been hike till date even amid war-led disruptions.