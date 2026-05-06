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The cargo is moving, says India as it taps options to beat Hormuz choke

Manas PimpalkhareRituraj Baruah
2 min read6 May 2026, 09:47 PM IST
India's exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, have been facing rising freight costs and cargo delays across the Gulf region.
India's exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, have been facing rising freight costs and cargo delays across the Gulf region. (AFP)
Summary

West Asia and North Africa (Wana) is a key region for India for energy imports and non-oil exports. In FY25, India’s merchandise exports to the major Wana markets exceeded $64 billion, while total bilateral trade crossed $216 billion, according to the commerce ministry.

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New Delhi: India is tapping alternate trade routes to facilitate movement of cargoes—exports as well as energy imports—moving shipping lines at some of the West Asian ports not affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade amid the ongoing US-Iran war, said a government official on Wednesday.

New Delhi: India is tapping alternate trade routes to facilitate movement of cargoes—exports as well as energy imports—moving shipping lines at some of the West Asian ports not affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade amid the ongoing US-Iran war, said a government official on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said India and West Asian countries are taking these options to ensure least interruption in trade between the Gulf region and India, including fuel shipments, at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade, remains largely closed.

Speaking to reporters, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said India and West Asian countries are taking these options to ensure least interruption in trade between the Gulf region and India, including fuel shipments, at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade, remains largely closed.

Alternate shipping services have been operationalized in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, he said, with shipping lines including CMA CGM (Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement - Compagnie Générale Maritime), Unifeeder and AP Moller-Maersk connecting Indian ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mundra and Hazira to Sohar (Oman), Fujairah (UAE), and Khorfakkan (UAE) in West Asia.

Also Read | Tech and trade drive surge in new company registrations

"So, there are many places which have been activated. The cargo is moving,” he said.

The industry and the government have noted issues related to trade routes, and the reduction in congestion at the ports indicated “normalization”, Sharma said.

West Asia and North Africa (Wana) is a key region for India for energy imports and non-oil exports. In FY25, India’s merchandise exports to the major Wana markets exceeded $64 billion, while total bilateral trade crossed $216 billion, according to the commerce ministry.

The US-Iran war, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has constrained flow of goods to ports in the Persian Gulf, prompting exporters to opt for alternate trade routes, often at higher costs.

India's exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), have been facing rising freight costs and cargo delays across the Gulf region. MSMEs comprise 48% of the country’s exports.

Also Read | India’s fertilizer subsidy reaches ₹2.17 trillion in FY26 due to West Asia war

Last mile challenges

Experts said fixed schedules of these shipping routes should be communicated to exporters and logistics supply chain managers, along with assistance in moving cargoes from these unaffected West Asian ports to their final destination.

“A fixed schedule of shipping on these alternate trade routes would be very helpful for everyone. Additionally, in some cases, the cargo is reaching ports like Khorfakkan, but is unable to move ahead towards the destination," said Dushyant Mulani, former chairman of the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations in India (FFFAI). "There should be assistance from the government for such cases also,” he added.

Jamnagar maintenance break

At the media briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Jamnagar refinery will go on maintenance shutdown starting mid-May for about a month.

With an annual capacity of 68.2 million tonnes, it is India's largest integrated refinery campus. Of this about 33 million tonne capacity is meant for domestic supplies and another 35.2 million falls under the special economic zone category that caters to export demand.

Also Read | India rolls out 20 maritime reforms to cut logistics costs

The shutdown will start after Nayara Energies' Vadinar refinery resumes operations after its 35-day maintenance, Sharma said. The government is trying to ensure all refineries in the country do not go on annual maintenance shutdowns at the same time, in a bid to avert any constraints in domestic fuel output and supply, she said.

The joint secretary also said discussions were being held to build storage facilities for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and also that automobile fuel prices had not been hike till date even amid war-led disruptions.

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Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsThe cargo is moving, says India as it taps options to beat Hormuz choke

The cargo is moving, says India as it taps options to beat Hormuz choke

Manas PimpalkhareRituraj Baruah
2 min read6 May 2026, 09:47 PM IST
India's exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, have been facing rising freight costs and cargo delays across the Gulf region.
India's exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, have been facing rising freight costs and cargo delays across the Gulf region. (AFP)
Summary

West Asia and North Africa (Wana) is a key region for India for energy imports and non-oil exports. In FY25, India’s merchandise exports to the major Wana markets exceeded $64 billion, while total bilateral trade crossed $216 billion, according to the commerce ministry.

Gift this article

New Delhi: India is tapping alternate trade routes to facilitate movement of cargoes—exports as well as energy imports—moving shipping lines at some of the West Asian ports not affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade amid the ongoing US-Iran war, said a government official on Wednesday.

New Delhi: India is tapping alternate trade routes to facilitate movement of cargoes—exports as well as energy imports—moving shipping lines at some of the West Asian ports not affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade amid the ongoing US-Iran war, said a government official on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said India and West Asian countries are taking these options to ensure least interruption in trade between the Gulf region and India, including fuel shipments, at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade, remains largely closed.

Speaking to reporters, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said India and West Asian countries are taking these options to ensure least interruption in trade between the Gulf region and India, including fuel shipments, at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade, remains largely closed.

Alternate shipping services have been operationalized in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, he said, with shipping lines including CMA CGM (Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement - Compagnie Générale Maritime), Unifeeder and AP Moller-Maersk connecting Indian ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mundra and Hazira to Sohar (Oman), Fujairah (UAE), and Khorfakkan (UAE) in West Asia.

Also Read | Tech and trade drive surge in new company registrations

"So, there are many places which have been activated. The cargo is moving,” he said.

The industry and the government have noted issues related to trade routes, and the reduction in congestion at the ports indicated “normalization”, Sharma said.

West Asia and North Africa (Wana) is a key region for India for energy imports and non-oil exports. In FY25, India’s merchandise exports to the major Wana markets exceeded $64 billion, while total bilateral trade crossed $216 billion, according to the commerce ministry.

The US-Iran war, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has constrained flow of goods to ports in the Persian Gulf, prompting exporters to opt for alternate trade routes, often at higher costs.

India's exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), have been facing rising freight costs and cargo delays across the Gulf region. MSMEs comprise 48% of the country’s exports.

Also Read | India’s fertilizer subsidy reaches ₹2.17 trillion in FY26 due to West Asia war

Last mile challenges

Experts said fixed schedules of these shipping routes should be communicated to exporters and logistics supply chain managers, along with assistance in moving cargoes from these unaffected West Asian ports to their final destination.

“A fixed schedule of shipping on these alternate trade routes would be very helpful for everyone. Additionally, in some cases, the cargo is reaching ports like Khorfakkan, but is unable to move ahead towards the destination," said Dushyant Mulani, former chairman of the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations in India (FFFAI). "There should be assistance from the government for such cases also,” he added.

Jamnagar maintenance break

At the media briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Jamnagar refinery will go on maintenance shutdown starting mid-May for about a month.

With an annual capacity of 68.2 million tonnes, it is India's largest integrated refinery campus. Of this about 33 million tonne capacity is meant for domestic supplies and another 35.2 million falls under the special economic zone category that caters to export demand.

Also Read | India rolls out 20 maritime reforms to cut logistics costs

The shutdown will start after Nayara Energies' Vadinar refinery resumes operations after its 35-day maintenance, Sharma said. The government is trying to ensure all refineries in the country do not go on annual maintenance shutdowns at the same time, in a bid to avert any constraints in domestic fuel output and supply, she said.

The joint secretary also said discussions were being held to build storage facilities for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and also that automobile fuel prices had not been hike till date even amid war-led disruptions.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
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