Hormuz blockade: US plans to fill Kharg island storage, shut Iran's oil wells to force Tehran to back down

The US President Donald Trump-led administration remains certain that a naval blockade of Iranian ports will force Tehran to submit. This strategic chokehold is designed to saturate Kharg Island’s storage capacity and ultimately force the shutdown of Iran’s "fragile oil wells."

Kharg, a vital coral island in the Persian Gulf, serves as the primary gateway for nearly 90% of Iran's oil exports, Hindustan Times reported. Historically, it has facilitated the shipment of millions of barrels of crude oil daily to global markets. The United States is leveraging this pressure to secure a permanent ceasefire, aiming to end the hostilities that erupted on 28 February and destabilised the entire Gulf region.

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On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced an extension of the existing temporary ceasefire just before its scheduled expiration. This two-week truce, originally brokered by Pakistan, was first implemented on 8 April. However, shortly after that initial announcement, Trump ordered a military blockade of all maritime traffic moving to and from Iranian ports.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said on Truth Social.

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Tehran condemned the blockade as an “act of piracy” and cautioned the US against further provocation. Washington established the naval barrier in the Strait of Hormuz to exert maximum economic leverage after ceasefire negotiations faltered.

Also Read | Ships Come Under Gunfire Near Strait of Hormuz, UK Navy Says

Kharg Island storage US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump has made clear, “the United States Navy will continue the blockade of Iranian ports.”

Due to the blockade, “in a matter of days, Kharg Island storage will be full, and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in. Constraining Iran’s maritime trade directly targets the regime’s primary revenue lifelines,” he added.

Bessent further said: “The US Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to U.S. sanctions.”

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“We continue to freeze the funds stolen by the corrupt leadership on behalf of the people of Iran,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran has maintained its own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began following US-Israeli strikes on 28 February. Due to its geography, Iran remains the de facto authority over this narrow waterway.

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The route was briefly reopened on Saturday but was immediately shut again after reports surfaced of vessels, including a tanker, being targeted near the strait. Trump claimed Iran had “decided to fire bullets”, labelling the incident a “total violation” of the truce. Conversely, Iran vowed to keep the shipping route closed until the US lifts the blockade on its ports.

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