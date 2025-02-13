According to the police, five third-year students were taken into custody at the Government Nursing College in Kottayam for allegedly harassing first-year students.

A case was registered following a complaint from three first-year students who claimed that the ragging had happened at the nursing institute, part of the Government Medical College, for about three months.

The complaint claims that last November was when the ragging started.

Kerala ragging horror: Gory details emerge

Chilling details have emerged from the Kerala ragging incident. As per a report in PTI, students allege they were forced to strip naked and subjected to brutal physical abuse, including having dumbbells tied to their private parts. Compasses and similar objects were reportedly used to inflict injuries, with lotion applied afterwards.

In an alarming incident on December 13th, one first-year student was tied up, had lotion poured on him, and was injured with a divider while another student was forced to film the assault.

Extortion, assault allegation in the complaint

Additionally, the complaint claims that senior students frequently beat juniors and extorted money from them on Sundays, using the money to buy alcohol. On November 16, the accused allegedly forced a first-year student to transfer ₹300 via Google Pay and hand over ₹500 in cash under threats. Police verified that alcohol was purchased with the money.

What did college authorities say? College authorities stated that the affected students had not informed hostel officials, teachers, or parents about the abuse.

Upon receiving the complaint, the college promptly took action. The accused students have been suspended, college authorities said. The action was taken following an inquiry conducted under the anti-ragging law.

Kerala ragging horror: Who are the arrested students? The arrested students have been identified as Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21).