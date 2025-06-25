Horticulture output estimated at record 367.72 million tonnes in 2024-25

The second advance estimates for horticultural crops in 2024-25 indicate a total production of 367.72 million tonnes (mt), a 3.7% increase compared to the previous year. This includes a projected rise in the production of key vegetables such as potato, onion, green chilli, bottle guard and fruit.

The estimates were released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Wednesday.

Releasing the data, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union agriculture minister, said that the total area under horticulture crops witness an increase of 1.81 lakh hectares to 29.26 million hectares and the country witness record production of 367.72 mt.

The matter assumes significance as the increase in the production of horticulture crops (fruit, and vegetables) can play a significant role in easing inflation, especially food inflation. May's All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) shows a provisional 0.99% year-on-year inflation. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban are 0.95% and 0.96%, respectively.

A sharp decline of 79 basis points is observed in food inflation in May in comparison to April. The food inflation in May is the lowest since October 2021.

According to the ministry, production of vegetables is estimated to have increased 6.11% to 219.67 mt in 2024-25, from 207.02 mt in the year prior. The increase in production is mainly due to an increase in potato, onion, green chilli and bottle guard output.

Production of fruit is estimated to have increased to 114.51 mt in 2024-25, a nominal increase of 1.36% over the last year. The country is likely to witness an increase in production of watermelon, mangoes, banana, mausami and papaya.

In vegetables, production of potatoes is projected at 60.17 mt in 2024-25, which is 3.12 mt more than the same period last year, while production of onion is projected at 30.77 mt in 2024-25, almost 27% more than 2023-24.

The estimates showed that tomato production in 2024-25 season is estimated at 20.75 mt, which is slightly lower than the previous year's 21.32 mt.