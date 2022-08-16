A public health expert and a member of the Lancet Commission has said that the hospitalisation in Delhi has increased over the past few days as Covid cases continue to surge in the national capital. The public health expert, Dr Suneela Garg has also said that there are 9,000 beds and of them, 500 have been occupied by people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking with a news media company, Dr Suneela Garg said, “The recovery rate is good, but cases are rising and hospitalisation has picked up."

“Over 500 beds are occupied at the moment of the 9,000. Over 20 of the 2,129 ICU beds are occupied. 65 patients on are ventilation at the moment," she told NDTV, adding that the rise in hospitalisations should serve as a mark of caution to the residents of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has tweeted to say that the national capital has been seeing a rise in Covid-19 infections and the Delhi residents can’t afford to let their guards down.

VK Saxena said, “We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down."

Delhi on Monday logged 1,227 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent. As many as eight Covid-19 patients died, according to data shared by the health department. On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Till Sunday, Delhi has logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. On Friday, ten Covid-19 positive patients lost their lives.