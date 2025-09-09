Govt frames protocol to help hospitals check infections during treatment
New government guidelines aim to enhance hospital protocols for preventing healthcare-associated infections through proactive measures and data reporting.
New Delhi: In a significant move to safeguard patients, the government has prepared a new set of guidelines for hospitals to actively fight against healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). These infections, often called hospital-acquired infections, have now become a major public health issue that hurts patient health, and can even lead to death.